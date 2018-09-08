Media School at IU gets $6M, plans investigative center

Posted 7:49 am, September 8, 2018, by

File photo

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Media School at Indiana University plans to launch an independent investigative journalism center in 2019 after getting a $6 million gift.

The university announced Thursday that the Michael I. Arnolt Center for Investigative Journalism will focus on the production and teaching of investigative journalism. The school says the gift from Arnolt, an IU Bloomington alumnus from Indianapolis, is the largest in the journalism program’s history.

Arnolt, who earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 1967, worked for several years as a reporter for The Elkhart Truth. He later transitioned to private business, becoming the co-founder of Graston Technique, a physical therapy method, and maintained a passion for journalism.

The gift counts toward the $3 billion fundraising campaign “For All: The Indiana University Bicentennial Campaign .”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.