LIVE BLOG: Heavy rain prompts Flash Flood Watches and Warnings for much of central Indiana

Posted 1:23 pm, September 8, 2018, by , Updated at 01:36PM, September 8, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Rain is ramping up in central Indiana, prompting Flash Flood Watches and Warnings for many counties across the state. Most of central Indiana is under a Flash Flood Watch, and currently Monroe, Clay. Owen, and Lawrence Counties are under a  Flash Flood Warning.

The threat of flash flooding is extremely dangerous. This is when water rises quickly in locations that normally are unaccustomed to flooding. Stay alert and please do not attempt to drive through any standing water! Turn around don’t drown.

Also, numerous events were canceled or postponed on Saturday because of the rain, including all activity at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Pentatonix  at Ruoff Home Mortgage Center.

Kylee Wierks September 8, 20181:26 pm

Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.