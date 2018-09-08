× LIVE BLOG: Heavy rain prompts Flash Flood Watches and Warnings for much of central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Rain is ramping up in central Indiana, prompting Flash Flood Watches and Warnings for many counties across the state. Most of central Indiana is under a Flash Flood Watch, and currently Monroe, Clay. Owen, and Lawrence Counties are under a Flash Flood Warning.

The threat of flash flooding is extremely dangerous. This is when water rises quickly in locations that normally are unaccustomed to flooding. Stay alert and please do not attempt to drive through any standing water! Turn around don’t drown.

Also, numerous events were canceled or postponed on Saturday because of the rain, including all activity at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Pentatonix at Ruoff Home Mortgage Center.