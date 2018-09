× Homicide investigation on near northwest side of town

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police found a person dead inside a home on the 3400 block of Leatherbury Lane today.

IMPD officers responded to a call at 4:22 p.m. from someone concerned about the person inside the home. Police found a person inside who was unresponsive as the result of an apparent gunshot wound.

If you have information, call homicide at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.