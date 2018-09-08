Hamilton County volunteers pump out free sandbags by the thousands, others bracing for weekend storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- Neighbors and volunteers in Hamilton county are facing this weekend's heavy storm head-on. In fact, people in parts of Noblesville are seeing flooding already.

Volunteers with Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County handed out sandbags at the Hamilton County Recycling Center. By the end of Saturday, roughly 4,000 bags were gone, and volunteers began struggling to meet demands.

The sandbags help barricade high water, and along the White River, homeowners are expecting the water to rise to their doorstep.

“Picked up all the stuff off the basement my nephew tells me this place floods once a year gets up inside the basement,” said Terry Mayronne who is staying at his nephews place for what was supposed to be a weekend of fishing.

Volunteers like Ken Goldberg said his family has dealt with flooding and the past, and knew he and his family had to help.

“We had this happen to us in Massachusetts before we moved here," Goldberg said, "It was a finished basement, it looked like three inches of rain in there, and had to cut all the carpeting and the padding myself."

Goldberg suggests people living in flood zones invest in a backup pump to flush out water, he said he only got one after the fact.