Bloomington man accused of beating woman, holding her captive for days

Posted 3:58 pm, September 8, 2018, by

21-year-old Michael Koh (Mug shot from 2017)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana authorities say they have arrested a man accused of beating a woman he held captive for days in his home.

The Herald-Times reports 21-year-old Michael Koh has been jailed and faces charges of strangulation, domestic battery and criminal recklessness. Bloomington officers were contacted by a friend of the woman who was concerned for her safety.

He was arrested Friday afternoon. It wasn’t clear over the weekend whether Koh has an attorney.

Investigators say the woman, now in a safe place, has cuts and bruises but didn’t require medical treatment.

The newspaper says Koh is scheduled to plead guilty next month in a pending domestic battery case.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.