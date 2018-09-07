× Wet weekend ahead

Send the kids out the door with an umbrella! Only a few showers this morning but scattered storms developing early Friday afternoon. Temps won’t be nearly as hot as the last few days. Only about a quarter inch of rain during the daytime Friday. A Flash Flood Watch is in place for this weekend. Most of the rain will fall on Saturday with the heaviest Saturday evening. Storms will continue through Saturday night and early Sunday morning. The most widespread rain will taper off by midday Sunday. Anything after noon should be more isolated. Rain totals should have no problem reaching 2-4″ over the course of Friday/Saturday/Sunday with some higher totals certainly possible. If you live in a flood prone area you need to be prepared. Everyone in Central Indiana needs to be aware that Flash Flooding is a danger this weekend and you should not drive through a flooded roadway. The depth of the water can be deceiving. Colts game day this Sunday will certainly start off wet and breezy. The most widespread rain will be in the morning with only an isolated storm or two by game time.