INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Six people have been displaced after a tree fell onto a duplex on the near northeast side.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says it happened in the 3300 block of Orchard Ave. around 7:29 p.m. Friday.

Crews believe the recent heavy rainfall fully saturated the ground, loosening the unhealthy tree at the roots.

IFD says a total of four adults and two children lived in the home. No one was reportedly injured.