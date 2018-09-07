The show must go on: Weekend events in Indy to continue on through the rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The rain, rain won’t go away. And that means some of this weekend’s outdoor events will have to simply deal with wet weather.

While some of this weekend’s smaller events may feel a larger impact, organizers of some of this weekend’s biggest, including the Colts Kick-Off Concert, The Brickyard 400, and the Indy Ultimate say rain or shine the show must go on.

Officials with the Colts say the 2018 Kickoff Concert is scheduled to continue despite the rain. In the case of lighting, officials say concertgoers will be evacuated and the event will be delayed for 30 minutes from the last sign of lightning.

For the Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles says NASCAR officials have brought in their own jet powered dryers to help keep the track surface dry. Boles says the dryers should allow for the track to be dried quicker than the dryers IMS typically uses, however in the event of inclement weather the race may have to be delayed.

“We may have to delay things, we may have to push some things back, we may even have to start a race based on points or something But we’re going to do everything we can to get the race in on Sunday,” he said.

Boles added that he recommends fans check the IMS social media pages for any potential update involving the weekend festivities. For more information on the Brickyard 400, you can click here.

The organizers behind the Sun King CANvitational are also working to assure Hoosiers that rain or shine, their event will continue. The event, taking place on Saturday, is billed as the Midwest’s “largest canned craft beer festival” and will take place on the Pan Am pavilion on Georgia Street. Sun King Co-Founder Clay Robinson says more than 65 breweries from across the country are expected to showcase their creations.

“At the end of the day we have people coming from all over the country to represent and showcase their beers and we’re going to be out there having fun rain or shine,” Robinson said. For more information on the CANvitational you can click here.

Another event toughing it out through the rain is the Indy Ultimate. Taking place on Saturday, the 5 mile obstacle course allows participants to detour through many iconic landmarks of the Circle City, including many downtown sports venues. Participants will get to kick a field goal and throw a football at Lucas Oil Stadium, shoot a basketball at Bankers Life Fieldhouse court, run the bases at Victory Field, and tackle an obstacle course, featuring the Indiana National Guard at American Legion Mall.

Event organizers say this wouldn’t be the first time the event was held on a rainy day; a fact that participants seem to wear as a badge of honor.

“A little rain feels good when you’re out running. Also if you’re making your way through the obstacles. Basically it’s just one more challenge you have to overcome to conquer Indy,” Indy Sports Corp president Ryan Vaughn said.

For more information on the Indy Ultimate, you can click here.