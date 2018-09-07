× Suspect arrested in August murder on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police have arrested a man suspected of murdering a man found dead in the woods behind a west side shopping complex last month.

Officers say they found 26-year-old Donald Morris after being dispatched to the 5100 block of W. Washington St. at about 10 p.m. on Aug. 20. IMPD says detectives discovered that Morris suffered from undisclosed trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the course of their investigation, police say they developed probable cause and obtained an arrest warrant for murder for 40-year-old Titus Dunn.

Detectives put out information that Dunn was wanted for murder Friday night and then received information on his whereabouts, at which time officers say they were able to quickly apprehend him.

“The quick arrest of the suspect after information was released that the he was wanted for murder is another testament to what is possible when the police and community work together,” wrote IMPD in a press release. “It also shows the criminal element that violence will not be tolerated in Indianapolis and that the police and community will work together to locate those responsible so that they may face the justice system.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).