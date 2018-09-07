× Report: Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26 of apparent overdose

LOS ANGELES — Rapper Mac Miller has died of an apparent overdose, TMZ reports.

Authorities tell TMZ that the artist was found at his San Fernando Valley home around noon Friday and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was only 26.

The rapper first rose to prominence as a teenager with a series of mixtapes released in the mid and late 2000s. As his career progressed, critics noted an expansion in Miller’s approach to music to include more singing, more serious themes and dark, dense production. He also became a noted record producer under the name “Larry Fisherman.”

Miller released several albums over the years. His first studio album, “Blue Slide Park,” was released in 2011. His most recent album, “Swimming,” was released this year.

The Pittsburgh native recently dated pop singer Ariana Grande, who he also recorded the song “The Way” with in 2013.

Just Thursday, Vulture published a profile of Miller. In the piece, he said he had enormous pressure growing up in the public eye.

Celebrities have begun to express their condolences, including frequent collaborator Wiz Khalifa.

Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy 🙏🏽👼🏽 #pgh #412 — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) September 7, 2018

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018