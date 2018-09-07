× Off-duty Dallas officer shoots, kills man after entering wrong apartment

DALLAS, Texas — A Texas police officer is on administrative leave after fatally shooting a man she thought was an intruder in her own apartment, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the off-duty officer called dispatchers to report she was involved in a shooting at an apartment around 10 p.m. Thursday.

She was returning home after a full shift and was in uniform. She walked into an apartment, mistaking it for her own, and found a man inside. She fired her weapon and shot him.

Officers were called to the scene, where they administered first aid to the 26-year-old victim. The man later died from his wounds at an area hospital.

The officer was not injured during the incident. While she’s on administrative leave, the Dallas Police Department is conducting a joint investigation with the District Attorney’s Office.

