× Mary Moriarty Adams, who served on City-County Council for nearly 3 decades, dies

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Mary Moriarty Adams, a staple in Indianapolis city politics for nearly three decades, has died.

The Democrat served on the City-County Council from 1988 through 2015 and worked for the Marion County Assessor’s Office for a decade.

Mayor Joe Hogsett called the 64-year-old a “tireless worker” for her constituents and an ally for those in public safety. He referred to her as a “lifelong friend” who offered “unwavering loyalty and razor-sharp wit.”

Here’s his statement regarding her passing:

“Last night, our city lost a community leader and public servant who dedicated her life to making Indianapolis a better place. “For nearly three decades as a City-County Councillor, Mary was a tireless worker on behalf of her constituents and proud advocate for the men and women of our public safety departments. But like so many others, she was more than that to me: Mary was a lifelong friend who freely offered the same unwavering loyalty and razor-sharp wit that she gave everyone in her life. “I had the privilege to work alongside Mary on many issues over the years, and there was no one better to have at your side when it came time to roll up your sleeves and get things done. It was that grit and indomitable spirit that helped her improve the lives of those on the Eastside and bend the trajectory of Indianapolis toward greater heights for this and future generations. Her legacy of service has forever changed our city for the better. “Steph and I offer our heartfelt condolences to the Moriarty family, and our thoughts are with them during this time of loss.”

The showing will be Friday, Sept, 14 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church. Mass will be held the following day, Saturday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m., also at Little Flower Catholic Church.

Hogsett has declared Sept. 15 “Mary Moriarty Adams Day” in the city of Indianapolis in her honor.

City-County Council President Vop Osili also reacted to Adams’ death: