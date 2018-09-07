× Indianapolis couple searching for hit-and-run driver

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An Indianapolis couple is asking for help after a driver seriously injured them while they were on a motorcycle and then took off. The wife was sent to the hospital and is now at home, recovering from multiple broken bones.

The hit-and-run happened on the southeast side early Monday morning. IMPD says a motorcycle was headed south on Southeastern Avenue. It was traveling around a turn near Sheridan Avenue when a silver Nissan SUV – headed in the opposite direction – missed the turn and jumped the median.

Police believe the vehicle is a 2004-2007 silver Nissan SUV, either an Armada or Pathfinder. IMPD says it should have damage on the front bumper.

Ricky Pearson and his wife Amanda were on the motorcycle heading back from a date night in downtown Indianapolis. They were just five minutes away from home when the car came towards them. Ricky said he tried to swerve out of the way but the driver still hit them and then took off.

“They had to be impaired. They had to be,” he said.

Ricky suffered minor road rash but Amanda is temporarily in a wheelchair. She has a broken pelvis, a broken knee cap, two broken bones in her leg and permanent nerve damage in her forehead.

“I didn’t know if I was going to live or die. If I was going to see my kids again,” Amanda said.

Amanda said she first thought she was paralyzed after the car hit them. She now gets anxious every time she hears a car go by.

“For all they know, they left us for dead,” Amanda said.

The injury is also hurting the family financially. Amanda will not be able to put pressure on her foot for a few months. She was working at St. Vincent Hospital but she needs to stay at home for a bit to recover.

They have pieces of the car’s bumper at their home as a reminder of that terrifying night. They are just asking for anyone with information to come forward.

If you know anything about this hit-and-run, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.