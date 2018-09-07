Indiana residents prepare for weekend weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – Hoosiers across central Indiana are dealing with the impact of rainy weekend weather and bracing for more.

It's why local officials are keeping a close eye on it, helping residents prepare and offering safety tips.

"We live just outside of town here, probably 10 miles, and it's pretty flooded," Travis Flatford said after picking up sandbags in Madison County.

He's doing everything he can to keep water away as the rain is expected to keep coming down. Madison County is offering sandbags at the county highway garage, Hamilton County is offering sandbags at 1717 Pleasant St., Johnson County is offering sandbags outside the county's highway department at 1051 Hospital Rd. in Franklin and Delaware County is offering sandbags at the fairgrounds.

"Be alert, be prepared," Todd Harmeson, the deputy director for Madison County Emergency Management, said.

He and other emergency management volunteers are monitoring waterways.

"Right now you can see Falls Park it looks so dormant, it looks peaceful and tranquil," Harmeson said. "But quickly that water will rise this weekend."

A festival was underway next to a creek at the park Friday, but rainy weather kept crowds away.

"They warned us we may have to leave early because if it rises the park floods so we're trying to get out before we lose everything," Terry Ramsey said as she packed up furniture she sells.

Others waited out the weather as long as they could.

"Not very helpful for the first time of selling anything but it's fine, we're still out here. I mean I'm out here at least, I don't know about anyone else," Carly Kendall said while selling woodwork.

But as the weather continues, officials want residents to heed their warnings.

"Turn around don't drown, stay away from flood waters, particularly children," Harmeson said.

Harmeson said you should also have a plan in place, clear out and clean drains and drainage ditches and stay away from flood waters.