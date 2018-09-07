× IMPD officers who responded to near southeast side apartment fire evaluated for smoke inhalation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers were treated for smoke inhalation after responding to a Friday morning fire.

The fire broke started in an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Kelly Street. The Indianapolis Fire Department said it started in the kitchen area.

Two IMPD officers who also responded to the scene were checked for smoke inhalation but didn’t go to the hospital. They were back on duty after an evaluation.

There was no visible damage to the building’s exterior. IFD is investigating the cause of the fire.