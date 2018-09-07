Former Trump aide George Papadopoulos gets 14 days in prison for lying to FBI

Posted 5:22 pm, September 7, 2018, by

Former Trump Campaign aide George Papadopoulos arrives with his wife Simona Mangiante at the U.S. District Court for his sentencing hearing September 7, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos has been sentenced to 14 days in prison for lying to the FBI.

The sentence was imposed Friday in federal court in Washington.

He is the first former campaign aide to be sentenced in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Papadopoulos apologized for his actions, telling a judge that he had made a “dreadful mistake” and was eager for redemption.

Prosecutors sought a sentence of up to six months, while defense lawyers asked for probation.

His case was the first to detail a member of the Trump campaign having knowledge of Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election while it was ongoing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.