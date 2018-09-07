Early morning fire heavily damages Danville home

DANVILLE, Ind. – A fire heavily damaged a Danville home Friday morning.

Crews were dispatched around 4 a.m. to the 1600 block of Purpura Drive.

Two people inside the home escaped safely, officials said. A nearby home sustained some damage due to vinyl siding melting on one side.

No one was injured. The home was likely a total loss, fire officials said, though they will have to survey the damage before making a final determination.

Officials said the investigation into the fire is ongoing.