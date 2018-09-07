× Cher coming to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for Valentine’s Day 2019 concert

Music superstar Cher will hit the road for her “Here We Go Again Tour”—and she’ll stop in downtown Indianapolis on Valentine’s Day.

The tour starts on Jan. 17, 2019, in Ft. Myers, Florida. Cher’s concert in Indy is set for Thursday, Feb. 14 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 14, at noon at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster outlets, the Bankers Life Fieldhouse box office and charge-by-phone at 800-745-3000.

Presale tickets through Citi’s Private Pass program go on sale from 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 12, through 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 13.

Fans who buy tickets online will get a physical or digital copy of Cher’s new album, Dancing Queen, which is set for release on Sept. 28 (albums must be redeemed by May 19, 2019).

This is the first national tour in five years for the multi-award winning singer and actress. She’ll perform her hits—including “Believe,” “If I Could Turn Back Time” and “Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves”—as well as songs from her new album, which pays tribute to the music of ABBA.

Cher, who has won Oscar, Emmy and Grammy awards, will be honored at the Kennedy Center later this year. She’s also a co-producer on The Cher Show, an upcoming Broadway musical opening on Dec. 3 that provides a musical tour through her life.