× 4-6″ of rain is likely this weekend

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued from Saturday morning through Sunday morning as flash flooding will be likely across the state this weekend.

An approaching cold front combined with the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon will pump lots of moisture into our region and rain will be heavy and widespread this weekend.

Current computer model guidance is predicting 4-6″ of rain for most of the Ohio Valley, including central Indiana, through the weekend.

Right now it looks like the heaviest rain will fall from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

Rain will taper off Sunday afternoon and there will be some dry hours late in the day.

