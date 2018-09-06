Two people injured in Thursday morning rush hour crash

Posted 10:26 am, September 6, 2018

Lafayette Road and I-65 crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two people were injured in a car crash on the city’s northwest side during the Thursday morning rush hour.

Police responded  Lafayette Road and I-65 just after 6:30 a.m. where they found a passenger van carrying 8 people on its side .
The van had been struck by a car as both vehicles were turning onto opposite on-ramps to I-65 from Lafayette Road.

Two passengers from the van were transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. Their condition has not been released by IMPD.
The passengers of the car sustained no injuries.

