Two people injured in Thursday morning rush hour crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two people were injured in a car crash on the city’s northwest side during the Thursday morning rush hour.

Police responded Lafayette Road and I-65 just after 6:30 a.m. where they found a passenger van carrying 8 people on its side .

The van had been struck by a car as both vehicles were turning onto opposite on-ramps to I-65 from Lafayette Road.

Two passengers from the van were transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. Their condition has not been released by IMPD.

The passengers of the car sustained no injuries.