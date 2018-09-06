Tracking rain, storms for central Indiana Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After four consecutive 90° days and 34 90-degree days this summer, we are finally getting some relief. Thursday will still be warm but certainly not as hot as it has been.

A cold front is sliding through this morning that will allow milder air to drop in and bring our temperatures closer to average. The breeze out of the north will absolutely feel more refreshing than the southerly wind we've had all week.

Today's high will be a warm 84 with rain developing.

Scattered storms will begin as early as 2 p.m., but some won't see the rain until 5 p.m. Storms will be scattered throughout Thursday afternoon.

Friday will be a bit cooler as our temps shouldn't even hit 80. It'll be the first day of September that we're actually below our average high.

Scattered storms are also back in the picture for Friday.

It's quite an active stretch of weather heading into the weekend. The remnants of Gordon will bring us heavy rain beginning Saturday. Rain could be on and off through Saturday night and Sunday morning. We'll have to keep an eye on rain totals because this system will certainly produce heavy rain in parts of Indiana but we should wait another 12-24 hours before we can confidently say just where.