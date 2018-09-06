Statewide Silver Alert declared for missing Fort Wayne man believed to be in extreme danger

Posted 10:12 pm, September 6, 2018, by

Franklin Ellsworth Dutt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 83-year-old man from Fort Wayne.

Police say Franklin Ellsworth Dutt was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Officers say Dutt was last seen in Fort Wayne, wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans and was driving a dark green 2014 Chevy Cruz with Indiana plate 987FTY.

Dutt is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Dutt’s whereabouts is asked to contact Fort Wayne police at 260-427-1213 or 911.

