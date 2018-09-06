Outcome of high-risk total knee operation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bonnie Clendening has known for five years that she needed a new right knee, she just couldn’t find a surgeon who would taker her on as a patient.

“One said, 'I wouldn’t do it if I were you,'" said Clendening. “One said, 'don’t even think about it,' and the other said 'I could do it, but you would be a very high-risk,' and then I just kind of tabled it.”

In fact, Clendening is considered a high-risk patient. She has peripheral artery disease, causing swelling and pain in her legs. Her weight is also an issue. Her surgeon at IU Health Saxony Hospital, Dr. Michael Meneghini, took all that into consideration and advised her to get her weight under control, take antibiotics after surgery and use a special suction dressing, which acts like a barrier to germs. She also used a special antibacterial soap to kill bacteria.

CBS4 checked back with her several weeks after her surgery. She was out of a wheelchair and actually walked into the room.

“It’s good. I know that, I am very blessed and I feel happy that I was able to have it done. I have no regrets,” said Clendening.

“For our high risk patients, what we have done is extended oral prophylaxis. Just a pill twice a day for seven days, and what that does is protect the patient in that early high-risk post-operative period. It minimizes their risk of infection,” said Dr. Meneghini.

Because of her recovery, Dr. Meneghini said Clendening had no restrictions. She was essentially good to go.

“I can even walk without a cane and without the walker now,” she said.

Her next big thing is getting her left knee done in a few months.

