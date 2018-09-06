Meet Brady Feigl and Brady Feigl, two minor league pitchers who are totally different people

Have you ever heard anyone say, “Oh you look just like…”?

It seems like we all have a doppelganger, but the resemblance between two minor league baseball players with the EXACT SAME NAME is mind-blowing. Texas Rangers beat writer Levi Weaver made the discovery last weekend.

Meet 27-year-old Brady Feigl, a pitcher for the Round Rock Express in Texas.

Also, meet 22-year-old Brady Feigl, a pitcher for the Beloit Snappers in Wisconsin.

Both men are 6’4″, they both wear glasses, and they both have even had Tommy John surgery performed by the same doctor!

The resemblance is absolutely uncanny!