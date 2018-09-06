Local group working to fix water quality issues plaguing Lake Monroe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. -- Lake Monroe spans four counties, while supplying fun and refreshment to tens of thousands of people. The lake remains in a recreational advisory as seasonal algae issues continue to plague the waters. A group is working to find a solution to the issue.

On it’s surface, the Lake Monroe watershed is 415 square miles, and is a haven for wildlife and a getaway for weekend warriors, but under that surface

a murky dilemma awaits.

“Blue green algae in particular is the algae of concern," Sherry Mitchell-Bruker said.

Mitchell-Bruker is the founder and President of Friends of Lake Monroe, a group working to reduce the nutrient sources of the algae blooms.

“Farm run-off, urban run-off, septic leachate, or just being carried in on the soil,” Mitchell-Bruker said.

Those nutrients are making their way to the water, Mitchell-Bruker said the same thing happens in the creeks that feed the reservoir. As nutrients build up algae blooms turning the water a greenish tint.

“What we’ve had in the past historically has been these recreational advisories," Mitchell-Bruker said of algae issues, "[People are] advised not to drink the water, and to shower afterwards."

The algae and nutrients cycle through local utilities, with the lake supplying water to more than 120,000 people.

“When they mix that with chlorine in the disinfection process that can form harmful disinfection byproducts, and those can cause cancer at high levels with long exposures," Mitchell-Bruker said.

She added that local utilities facilities had to alter the process of how they create safe drinking water to reduce the risk.

“In 2016 the annual average was getting too close to the maximum level for comfort for any of us," Mitchell-Bruker said.

Friends of Lake Monroe is being proactive by asking county officials for a watershed management plan and coordinator. Bloomington and county officials are approving a combine $75,000 dollars toward the cause, with another roughly $100,000 potentially coming from an EPA grant.