Indiana’s largest Oktoberfest, Brickyard 400 festivities and Colts kickoff concert top off exciting weekend in central Indiana

2018 French Market

St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church

Say “Bonjour!” at the 2018 French Market this Saturday! The French Market at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church is a one-day, free-admission outdoor festival featuring authentic French dishes prepared on-site, French wine, live music all day, an artisan craft fair, a raffle, a children’s area and a French-language Mass said in the 100 year-old church at 5:30 pm. The French Market responsibly celebrates the feast day of Saint Joan of Arc and supports the St Joan of Arc traditional primary school.

Oktoberfest

German Park (Greenwood)

For a taste of Germany, head to German Park in Greenwood today through Saturday for the 44th annual Oktoberfest. It’s Indiana’s largest Oktoberfest and features three full days of live music, dancing, food and drinks. Get your fill of Bavarian pretzels, bratwurst, knackwurst, frickadellen (German hamburger), German potato salad, sauerkraut, pastries, apple walnut strudel, and more! Kids can have fun with inflatables, carnival rides, face painting, and a playground. Admission is $5 but children 12 and under are free!

NASCAR Hauler Parade

Main Street in Speedway

The popular NASCAR Hauler Parade returns to Main Street in Speedway this Friday! There will be games and face-painting for the kids, with live music, driver appearances and the parade of NASCAR haulers down Main Street toward Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line weekend.

FGL Fest

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Before the green flag stops on the 25th Running of the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line, head to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday for FGL Fes! This is the first time a major recording artist or act has been added to the official name of a NASCAR race over a multi-year period. Florida Georgia Line (comprised of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley) will headline the FGL Fest on stage inside Turn 4 of the historic IMS oval. The lineup also features Cole Swindell, Nelly, Riley Green, Mason Ramsey, Jillian Jaqueline, Stephanie Quayle, and RaeLynn. (Note: The FGL Fest tickets do not include access to any on track racing activities. Fans who want to view both the racing activities and the concert must hold 2 tickets. One for the ‘traditional’ IMS on track action and another ticket for the concert)

Pentatonix

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center (Noblesville)

Pentatonix are headed to Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center this Saturday night! They’ll be joined by special guests Echo Smith and Calum Scott. The show kicks off at 8 PM.

Indy Ultimate

Downtown Indianapolis

From running the bases at Victory Field, to kicking a field goal at Lucas Oil Stadium, participants in the 2018 Indy Ultimate will have unique experiences along this year’s five-mile route, including new stops at Indy’s most iconic sports venues, arts and culture sites, and city landmarks. Plus, for the first time, this year participants will get to experience the infamous City Market Catacombs. Participants can run, jog or walk their way through the course with ample time to spend at each location and stop. This is a friends and family friendly event. (Minimum age to take part is 10 years old)

Penrod Arts Fair

Newfields

The 52nd Annual Penrod Arts Fair is this Saturday on the beautiful grounds of Newfields. This year’s fair features over 300 artists, 6 stages of entertainment, approximately 75 arts-related non-profit organizations, and an extensive children’s area. Also, don’t forget to visit the Indiana Craft Beer Garden, and, our brand new Wine Terrace, behind the Lilly House! This is a family-friendly event where you can do a little dance, make a little art and have fun. Admission is $15.

Night Nation Run

Indiana State Fairgrounds

One of the most unique running events is coming to the Indiana State Fairgrounds this Saturday! The Night Nation Run is the world’s 1st running music festival. It’s described as “the ultimate blend of a music festival and a fun run.” Experience a music-filled course with live DJs, light shows, bubble zones, selfie stations and neon and black lights. After you cross the finish line the real party begins! On the main stage multiple DJ’s will bring the house down. Dance the night away, as lights, fog, cryo, confetti guns, and giveaways rain down on you—all leading up to their surprise headliner DJ to close out the night.

Colts Kickoff Concert

Georgia Street (Downtown Indianapolis)

The Indianapolis Colts will host their 6th Annual Kickoff Concert is happening this Friday on the east block of Georgia Street in downtown Indy. This year’s Kickoff Concert will feature recording artist Chase Rice, with special guests Clayton Anderson and Ben Gallaher as well as former Colts punter Pat McAfee serving as emcee. The concert will feature appearances by the Colts Cheerleaders and Colts mascot Blue, Bud Light drink specials and other fun attractions. Note: The event is free and open to the public but requires a ticket for entry. Tickets are by clicking here. All ages are welcome.

