Family gets refund, plus new company fixes unfinished project after CBS4 Problem Solvers report

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Weeks after CBS4 Problem Solvers featured the case of a young family that waited six months for a contractor to finish a job, another company stepped in to finish it for them.

A month ago, Bridget Haight said she was tired of looking at the unfinished window on the side of her house, which was part of a bathroom remodel that she and her husband have taken on mostly by themselves.

"I just want it finished," Haight said.

Haight hired Indianapolis-based TDS Construction to install the small window and the company's owner, Tim Schupp, did the install in February with no problems, but never returned to finish the trim work on the outside of the house.

After CBS4 Problem Solvers tried multiple times to get Schupp's side of the story, he said he would get in touch with Haight. That never happened, and the report aired on CBS4 in early August.

Following the report, Schupp reached out to CBS4, saying he was willing to make it right with Haight. He posted to the company's Facebook page, saying in part "I have apologized to the homeowner," and "I strive to keep my customers 100% happy." Thursday afternoon, Schupp dropped off a full refund for the family.

In addition, multiple contractors reached out to CBS4 Problem Solvers and to Haight, offering to finish the job. No It All Windows and Doors ended up showing up at Haight's request and finishing the window trim for free.

"He said he didn’t want any recognition, that wasn’t what he was in it for, but he wanted to help me out," Haight said.

Now, Haight's window is complete, and she said her husband is moving forward with final renovations. She said that while she was happy to receive a refund from TDS Construction, she was more focused on getting the project done and moving on.

"I'm glad I don't have to think about this window anymore," Haight said. "There are still really wonderful people out there who don't like to see others taken advantage of."

If you have a problem you'd like CBS4 Problem Solvers to consider, contact us at 317-677-1544 or ProblemSolvers@cbs4indy.com.