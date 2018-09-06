× Body found in Tennessee in the ’80s identified as Indy woman; agents ask for help solving murder

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. – A body found along a Tennessee highway in the 1980s has been identified as a woman reportedly missing from Indianapolis.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) say they began investigating the homicide case on January 1, 1985 after the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office requested their help.

Autopsy results revealed the victim likely died several days prior to her body being discovered on I-75. Investigators were unable to determine the identity of the victim at the time and she was listed as a Jane Doe.

Last month, TBI agents say they were made aware of a blog that focused on missing persons cases. One of the individuals listed was the Hoosier woman, Tina Marie McKenney Farmer(DOB 3/7/63).

TBI says Farmer matched the description of the body found in Campbell County. Farmer’s fingerprints were compared against the postmortem prints of the victim, resulting in a match.

Now, TBI agents say they and intelligence analysts are working with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department to obtain more information about the victim.

Agents are hoping the public can help provide information that may help solve Farmer’s murder. Anyone with information about the homicide, specifically any knowledge about who Farmer may have been with before her death, is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.