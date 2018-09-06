American Legion offering $1 million Fortville property for pennies on the dollar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORTVILLE, Ind. - Nearly 40 acres of land in Fortville, including wooded trails and park space, is on the market. The land, owned by American Legion Post 391, is being sold on the idea that the new owner will turn the property into a flourishing area for the community.

The property consists of roughly nine acres of developed campsites and cooking shelters, with covered pavilions, a kitchen, and restrooms and shower facilities. The campground offers electrical hookups, a caretaker's cottage and a maintenance barn. The property also has a 30-acre forest and a small Pioneer cemetery with Native American tombstones.

According to post commander Kris Maynard, the Fortville American Legion post acquired the property, located in southwest Madison County, back in 1991. At the time, the post had as many as 40 volunteers who worked to maintain the park and make it an attraction.

"We would have volunteers out here on a Saturday for a mowing party, painting party, or construction party," Maynard said.

Now days there is a caretaker on the property and one other volunteer who works about ten hours a month.

The land is becoming too much to maintain and the $36,000 spent annually on the upkeep could be used elsewhere.

"The money that supports this park comes from our gaming revenue," said Maynard. "It’s a charitable contribution to the community to maintain this park. Quite frankly, we rather defer that, or use that $36,000 to help the community in other ways. We have people coming to us every week in need of money."

The post is looking for a non-profit to take over the land and revamp it into a bigger asset for the area. The Madison County Assessor estimates the value of the land to be worth more than $1.1 million, according to a search on the assessor's website.

"We are looking for somebody who is excited about doing this type of thing," said Maynard. "Come out here with a bunch of people who have compassion and are interested in developing this land and using it for community purposes. We want young families out here."

Maynard said the post would want some compensation on some improvements it has made, such as remodeling the bathrooms last year and installing a pipe for water to get to the park.

Two non-profits, located in Fortville, have already shown interest.

Fortville Action Inc. (FAI), a group of volunteers in town out to strengthen the economic base of town, and Kammy's Kause, a support group for families with relatives who suffer from a rare chromosone disease called "4p-", have each talked to Maynard about the property.

"I would think that any 501(c)3 or charitable group would take interest in it," said Ronnie Brawner, the vice president of the Fortville Action board.

Brawner said FAI could be a convener and partner with several local organizations who match the legion's mission to keep the land as a park, which could include Kammy's Kause.

"There is value in maintaining it for what it is and offering it to communities, not only for current residents but future," Brawner said.

Maynard said interest in the land is so high that he expects the post to look over several offers by the end of the month and pick a new owner not too long after.

The Madison County Indiana Cemetery Society will continue to maintain the cemetery on the property.