× A wet Friday and a wet weekend ahead

An approaching cold front will bring scattered t-storms to central Indiana Friday. This system will also mean slightly cooler temperatures for the Hoosier state, with highs near 80 degrees.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon are now moving through the Mid-South. That system will pump lots of moisture into our region and rain will become heavier and more widespread through the weekend.

Current computer model guidance is predicting 2-4″ of rain for most of the Ohio Valley, including central Indiana, through the weekend. Flas flooding will be like across the state this weekend.

Scattered t-storms are likely Friday.

Heavy rain is likely Saturday morning.

Heavy rain is likely Saturday afternoon.

Heavy rain is likely Sunday morning.

Rain will continue Sunday afternoon.

Rain will continue through Monday.

Temperatures will be cooler this weekend.