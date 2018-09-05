Shooting leaves teen wounded at Lawrence apartment building where 2 men were recently murdered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Police in Lawrence are searching for people they say shot a 19-year-old on an apartment balcony, then fired into a nearby home with young kids inside.

The shooting took place early Wednesday morning near 46th and Franklin.

Police say teenage victim is in the hospital after being shot twice.

It’s dark and hard to see, but witnesses say surveillance video shows the shooter's car back into a nearby parking space after dropping off three shadowy figures near the corner moments earlier. When the gunfire started, the getaway car sped away.

Police think as the gunmen ran from the apartment complex they randomly fired a shot into a home, where a bullet broke a television screen, tore through a wall and hit a metal bunk bed frame where an 8-year-old child was sleeping.

“People have every right to be outraged that somebody would do this,” said Lawrence Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff.

Just 10 weeks ago, a different shooting near a basketball court in the same apartment complex left two men dead.

“The violence is terrible. It’s ridiculous,” said Tamika Wilson.

Investigators believe 19-year-old Adonai Spinks, who graduated high school last year, was lured to the basketball court and targeted. Dalon Wilson-McIntosh, 23, was also killed. Investigators think he was simply an innocent bystander. His aunt says the family still misses Dalon's daily phone calls.

“He loved everybody all the time. He called everybody all the time. He was a standup man,” said Wilson.

“Investigators have a pretty good idea of what occurred there. The evidence just hasn’t presented itself yet to file charges in that case,” said Woodruff.

Police say other than the location, there is no connection between the two shootings. Still, Dalon's family thinks the violence will likely continue until the various gunmen are held accountable.

“We need justice,” said Wilson. “It would mean the world. It would mean a lot to us. That person needs to get off the streets.”

Anyone with information on either the unsolved double homicide or the overnight shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.