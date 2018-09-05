Police: Daleville toddler dies after being left in locked car

Posted 10:38 pm, September 5, 2018, by

File photo

DALEVILLE, Ind. – Police in Daleville are investigating after a toddler’s death Wednesday after they were reportedly locked inside a vehicle.

Authorities say a two-year-old was pronounced dead before arriving at the hospital.  The Star Press reports that heat likely played a factor.

Police say no arrests have been made yet and a 911 call tipped authorities off. There’s no word yet on who reportedly made that phone call.

If you have information related to this death, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.