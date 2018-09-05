× Mother turns in son wanted in Fort Wayne murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A Fort Wayne murder suspect was taken into custody Tuesday after his mother reportedly turned him in to police.

Police told WANE that the woman saw her son, Travon Rynell Fincher, on the news and accompanied him to the station at about 6 p.m. The 21-year-old was booked into jail on one count of murder and two counts of aggravated battery in connection with a triple shooting on Madison St. last Thursday.

Police had been asking the public to help find Fincher who had been considered a person of interest in the incident, which left 40-year-old Ricky Pelmear dead and two others seriously injured, WANE reports.

One of the surviving victims identified Fincher as the shooter, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by WANE. In the report, the victim claims she acted as if she was dead so Fincher wouldn’t shoot her again.

After the shooting, one of the victims claims Fincher stole about $1,000 out of his pocket and also took his drugs, according to the affidavit.

Fincher is due in Allen Superior Court on Monday.