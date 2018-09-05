Man erects electrified fence to keep students at bus stop off his lawn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Virginia man put up an electrified fence around his yard to keep students at a nearby bus stop off his property, according to WTVR.

The Sandston man -- who only identified himself to WTVR as Bryan -- said he was sick of children who cursed, fought, and littered at the bus stop.

"They don't respect other peoples' land," Bryan said. "I pick up trash every day."

The fence separated his front yard, on E. Berry Street and S. Wilson Way, from a Henrico County school bus stop.

Late Tuesday, Bryan had to take down the fence – not because of any potential danger it may pose to students and passersby – but because he had it running along county property that he thought was part of his yard.

"I went ahead and moved it today because it was not in the right place," he said.

Bryan said trespassing and posted signs he put up years ago have made no impact.

"Nothing stops people," he said.

He hoped the fenced -- hooked up to a battery -- would provide relief.

The fence – which went up just in time for the first day of school – caused an uproar on social media, and one neighbor told WTVR he was worried about the potential for someone getting hurt.

"I touched it, I got a slight shock, it wasn't that great," James Mehfoud, who owns homes in the neighborhood, said. "I understand his concern. I just don't think he understood the neighbors' concern about their kids. One of them could touch it, fall into it, and get shocked."

Bryan said while he would consider erecting another fence, he hoped he would not have to do so.

"The message has gotten across," he said. "Parents are posting and talking about it."