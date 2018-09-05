IMPD officer placed on administrative leave after arrest on domestic violence charge

HENDERSON, KY – An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is on administrative leave after he was arrested over the weekend in Kentucky.

Jeremy Fuesler, 39, faces endangerment and domestic violence charges.

According to a news release from police, Fuesler began arguing with a family member in a Burger King parking lot, and it became physical. When the family member attempted to get in his vehicle, Fuesler pushed the person away, and pointed a pistol at the family member.

Fuesler said he pulled out his gun because he feared for his life. However, the family member said Fuesler made threats.

The victim suffered a minor injury during the altercation.

