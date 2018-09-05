Hot and humid Wednesday with increasing rain ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We'll heat up quickly on Wednesday with temps climbing to 80 by 10am. Humidity is already present and oppressive. We've already had 33 90 degree days and look to add to that count Wednesday. A boundary has been hanging out to our NW for a few days now and that's pumped incredible rains into Wisconsin. That front will now slide our way, giving those water-logged areas a break but bringing rain to Central Indiana. Behind that front, we'll get temperatures back below average. Next up will be the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordan which is capable of bringing a couple of inches of rain to the Midwest. We will continue to nail down those totals in the coming days. Until then, it's safe to prepare for heavy rain this weekend. We'll start with scattered storms on Wednesday that shouldn't amount to much more than a quarter inch of new rain.

As we deal with yet another oppressively hot day, just remember: 17 days until Fall...and you know what comes next.