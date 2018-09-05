× From scattered storms to heavy rain this week

Wednesday was our 34th, 90-degree day of the year. Now, a major weather pattern change is on the way.

An approaching cold front will bring scattered t-storms to central Indiana Thursday and Friday. This system will also mean slightly cooler temperatures or the Hoosier state. Expect highs in the 80s for the next two days.

Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall and brought 70 mph winds and heavy rain to the Gulf Coast. It’s remnants are now moving through the Mid-South. That system will pump lots of moisture into our region and rain will become heavier and more widespread through the weekend. Current computer model guidance is predicting 2-4″ of rain for most of the Ohio Valley, including central Indiana, through the weekend.

Two rainmakers are moving toward central Indiana.

Scattered t-storms are likely Thursday.

Scattered t-storms are likely Friday.

The remnants of Gordon are moving our way.

In the past, tropical systems have soaked the Ohio Valley.

Gordon could bring up to 4 inches of rain by Sunday evening.

We’ll be on the watch for flash flooding this weekend.

Temperatures will be cooler this weekend.