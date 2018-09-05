April the Giraffe’s son to be relocated from New York to North Carolina

April's labor began at approximately 7:20 am this morning and the calf was born at Animal Adventure in Harpursville, NY on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 9:53 am. Over 1,200,000 viewers, from around the world viewed the birth in real-time courtesy of Animal Adventure's live stream. This is April's fourth calf and Oliver's first, and is also the first giraffe ever born at Animal Adventure.
"His entrance into the world was unnerving to even those of us who have witnessed animal births previously," said Animal Adventure Park owner, Jordan Patch. "Giraffes give birth standing up, which means when the calf is ready to be born, it exits its mother hooves first from six feet off the floor, making for a very exciting event! After many months of pregnancy, both mom and calf are doing fine."
April will naturally raise her baby, which is expected to be with Animal Adventure for at least the 2017 season as weaning can take up to 14 months.
April's labor began at approximately 7:20 am this morning and the calf was born at Animal Adventure in Harpursville, NY on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 9:53 am. Over 1,200,000 viewers, from around the world viewed the birth in real-time courtesy of Animal Adventure's live stream. This is April's fourth calf and Oliver's first, and is also the first giraffe ever born at Animal Adventure.
"His entrance into the world was unnerving to even those of us who have witnessed animal births previously," said Animal Adventure Park owner, Jordan Patch. "Giraffes give birth standing up, which means when the calf is ready to be born, it exits its mother hooves first from six feet off the floor, making for a very exciting event! After many months of pregnancy, both mom and calf are doing fine."
April will naturally raise her baby, which is expected to be with Animal Adventure for at least the 2017 season as weaning can take up to 14 months.
HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Like a lot of parents, April the Giraffe will be seeing her fast-growing offspring off to a new chapter in the fall.
Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, says April’s son Tajiri will be moved in late October to the Carolina Wildlife Conservation Park, outside of Raleigh, North Carolina.
April’s pregnancy drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period. She gave birth to Tajiri in April 2017.
She won’t be an empty nester for long. April’s due to deliver another big bundle of joy around March of next year.