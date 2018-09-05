× After second sexual misconduct report within week, Archdiocese of Indianapolis suspends another priest

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A priest for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis was suspended Wednesday due to allegations of sexual misconduct.

In a press release, the church said the report was made against Fr. Patrick Doyle, 68, on Tuesday and it allegedly happened several decades ago.

The Archdiocese says the report was received by the archdiocese’s victim assistance coordinator and officials immediately made a report to civil authorities and notified the Archdiocesan Review Board of the allegation.

Fr. Doyle has had numerous ministry assignments stretching from 1975 to present day. In addition to being the pastor for Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ on the city’s southeast side, Doyle is listed as the pastor of Nativity Catholic School, which is located next to the church. Click here for a list of his assignments. While the investigation is pending, he will be prohibited from all public ministry.

This is the second local priest to be accused of child sexual misconduct within a week. Last Wednesday, Father John Maung, 79, was suspended by the Archdiocese following the allegation of sexual abuse.

Like Fr. Doyle, Fr. Maung is prohibited from all public ministry during the investigation. While he retired in 2009, the archdiocese said he continued to serve sacraments at parishes within the archdiocese. Maung reportedly served in Indianapolis, Connersville, Shelbyville and Indianapolis.

If you’re a victim of sexual misconduct by a person ministering on behalf of the church or if you know anyone who has, you’re asked to contact Archdiocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator Carla Hill at 317-236-1548 or 800-382-9836. You can also contact Ethics Point at www.archdioceseofindianapolis.ethicspoint.com or 888-393-6810.