USA Gymnastics CEO Kerry Perry resigns after just 9 months on the job
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The head of USA Gymnastics in Indianapolis resigned Monday evening.
Kerry Perry took over as CEO just nine months ago, and some say her resignation was inevitable as she was facing heavy pressure to step down.
She’s been heavily criticized for not taking enough action to help the organization recover from the larry Nassar scandal. Of the 70 changes recommended in a report, less than half have been implemented.
The organization also lost all of its key sponsors.
USA Gymnastics says the board will form a search committee, tasked with finding “a leader who can help the organization build on the progress made, and achieve fundamental cultural changes.”
The organization released the following statement on Tuesday morning:
“On behalf of the Board of USA Gymnastics, I want to thank Kerry for her leadership under very difficult circumstances,” said Karen Golz, chair of the USA Gymnastics Board.
“In the wake of horrific events that have impacted our athletes and the entire gymnastics community, USA Gymnastics has made progress in stabilizing itself and setting a new path to ensure that the safety and interests of our athletes remains at the heart of our mission,” said Golz.
“Over the past nine months, USA Gymnastics has been in the midst of a major transition as it implements recommendations made by Deborah Daniels in her report, following her independent review of the organization’s safe sport policies and procedures, as well as directives of the USOC,” continued Golz. “These changes have included amending the organization’s by-laws and the appointment of an entirely new board of directors, made up of eight independent members and seven from within the gymnastics community. Most importantly, USA Gymnastics has been focused on athlete safety and well-being and ensuring that programs and protocols are in place to prevent all forms of abuse and to encourage athletes to speak up. This process has been challenging, and painful, but is a necessary step in moving the community forward.”
The Board of Directors also established a management committee to provide organizational oversight to maintain continuity in the day-to-day operations until an interim CEO is named. The management committee members include Karen Golz, chair; David Rudd, vice chair and secretary, and board member, Kathryn Carson.
The board is in the process of forming a search committee of board members, as well as athletes and others from the gymnastics and NGB community to search for a permanent president and CEO. Board member and Olympian Brent Lang, president and CEO of Vocera, will chair the committee. The committee has been charged with finding a leader who can help the organization build on the progress to date and achieve the fundamental cultural changes necessary to move the sport forward.