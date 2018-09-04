× USA Gymnastics CEO Kerry Perry resigns after just 9 months on the job

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The head of USA Gymnastics in Indianapolis resigned Monday evening.

Kerry Perry took over as CEO just nine months ago, and some say her resignation was inevitable as she was facing heavy pressure to step down.

She’s been heavily criticized for not taking enough action to help the organization recover from the larry Nassar scandal. Of the 70 changes recommended in a report, less than half have been implemented.

The organization also lost all of its key sponsors.

USA Gymnastics says the board will form a search committee, tasked with finding “a leader who can help the organization build on the progress made, and achieve fundamental cultural changes.”

The organization released the following statement on Tuesday morning: