The heat sticks around for central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Back to school and back to work after the long Labor Day weekend! Warm start for our Tuesday morning. We'll heat up a lot today as we again climb well above average to 91. It'll feel just as hot as Monday did with heat indices near a hundred. Lots of water and breaks needed!

The average high this far into summer is 82, so we're very much above that.

Can't rule out a stray storm Tuesday afternoon, but like Monday, many of us will stay dry all day.

Wednesday we will just keep with that pattern and heat back up to 91.

We really don't see significant relief until Friday and that will bring with it rain.