Peru middle school teacher arrested, accused of having sex with student he met on Snapchat

PERU, Ind. – Police arrested a Peru teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Mason Zimmer, 28, faces a child seduction charge. The inappropriate conduct came to light when a third party told the girl’s mother about it Sunday night, according to the Peru Police Department. Zimmer works as a middle school teacher but had previously been employed at the high school.

Police said Zimmer met a 16-year-old girl on Snapchat and exchanged explicit messages with her. That led to sexual encounters, police said. Detectives arrived at the school Tuesday morning to take Zimmer to police headquarters; investigators said he confessed.

“He confirmed the allegations against him, that there was an inappropriate contact via social media and Snapchat in particular and that there also was a sexual relationship between them,” said Peru Police Chief Michael Meeks.

Investigators wouldn’t say how many times Zimmer and the student had been physical. Peru Community Schools suspended him with pay.

In a statement, the school district said it was working with local police as they investigate the matter: