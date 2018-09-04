× Pacers, coach Nate McMillan agree on multi-year contract extension

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers have formalized a multi-year contract extension with head coach Nate McMillan, the team announced Tuesday.

An extension for McMillan has been rumored for weeks, but the team didn’t confirm the deal until Tuesday afternoon. The Pacers didn’t disclose contract terms.

McMillan heads into his third season as Pacers head coach after taking over in the wake of Frank Vogel’s firing. In his first two seasons, McMillan led the Pacers to a 90-74 records and a pair of playoff appearances.

Experts didn’t expect much from the Pacers last season after the team traded Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis, but the team overachieved with McMillan at the helm, finishing 48-34 and securing the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers pushed LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games before losing the first-round series.

“I’m very appreciative of Kevin (Pritchard) and Mr. Simon (team owner, Herb Simon) for this show of faith in what we are doing,” McMillan said in a news release. “Going back two years ago when I was hired, the trust Larry (Bird) and Mr. Simon had in myself and my staff meant a lot. Now with this extension, it’s an affirmation of what we all – front office, coaches, players, staff – are trying to accomplish.”

“I’m really proud of what Nate and our coaching staff have done,” said Kevin Pritchard, Pacers president of basketball operations. “Nate is very deserving of this extension. We have a wonderful culture and he has been a big part of implementing that culture. He’s dedicated leader, a very good coach and we’re lucky to have him here with the Pacers.”

The Pacers open the 2018-2019 regular season at home on Oct. 17 against the Memphis Grizzlies.