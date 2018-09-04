× Man accused of knocking down woman, stealing her purse at Indy Kroger store

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a man accused of taking an elderly woman’s purse during a robbery last week.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 30, IMPD officers were dispatched to Kroger at 2600 E. 65th St. A woman told them she was loading groceries into her vehicle when a man came up and pulled her purse off her shoulder, knocking her down and injuring her.

Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect and said he fled the scene in a gray SUV. Detectives reviewed the case and discovered shoplifting cases involving a similar vehicle. They identified the suspect as 35-year-old Shane Baker and obtained surveillance video showing him using a credit card stolen from the robbery to put gas in a gray Ford Escape at the BP located at 52nd and Keystone Avenue.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Baker’s vehicle and apartment. As they closed in for the search, Baker got into the SUV and tried to get away. Officers were able to stop and detain him on separate warrants, police said. During a search of his apartment, detectives found items from the Kroger robbery and a purse stolen in a separate incident in the 4600 block of Lafayette Road.

Police said statements from witnesses as well as surveillance videos from private businesses and credit card tracking information proved instrumental in identifying and locating Baker.

Baker was taken in for questioning and transported to Central Booking for processing. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision.

Anyone with additional information about the case should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).