HUD awards over $950,000 to provide public housing to Indiana residents with disabilities

Posted 9:00 pm, September 4, 2018, by

WASHINGTON –  The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded over $950,000 to five housing agencies to provide affordable housing to Hoosiers with disabilities.

It’s part of a $98.5M package to 285 public housing authorities across the country. It will provide 12,000 non-elderly persons with disabilities access to permanent housing.

“HUD is committed to making sure people with disabilities have a decent, safe and affordable place to call home,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “Working closely with our local partners, we help residents with disabilities live independently and fully enjoy the use of their homes.”

Here’s a breakdown of which housing agencies are receiving money.

  • Indianapolis Housing Agency – $348,632
  • Fort Wayne Housing Authority  – $237,653
  • Housing Authority of the City of Lafayette – $185,027
  • Kokomo Housing Authority – $93,011
  • Housing Authority of the City of Portland – $87,588

This program helps to further the goals of the Americans with Disabilities Act by helping persons with disabilities live in the most integrated setting.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s