HUD awards over $950,000 to provide public housing to Indiana residents with disabilities

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded over $950,000 to five housing agencies to provide affordable housing to Hoosiers with disabilities.

It’s part of a $98.5M package to 285 public housing authorities across the country. It will provide 12,000 non-elderly persons with disabilities access to permanent housing.

“HUD is committed to making sure people with disabilities have a decent, safe and affordable place to call home,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “Working closely with our local partners, we help residents with disabilities live independently and fully enjoy the use of their homes.”

Here’s a breakdown of which housing agencies are receiving money.

Indianapolis Housing Agency – $348,632

Fort Wayne Housing Authority – $237,653

Housing Authority of the City of Lafayette – $185,027

Kokomo Housing Authority – $93,011

Housing Authority of the City of Portland – $87,588

This program helps to further the goals of the Americans with Disabilities Act by helping persons with disabilities live in the most integrated setting.