Gordon could impact Hoosier weather this weekend

Eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico coast as Tropical Storm Gordon nears the southern shores of the United States Tuesday evening.

Gordon remains a strong tropical storm, approximately 90-miles south of Mobile, Alabama, as of the 5pm update from the National Hurricane Center.

Gordon’s center of low pressure remains over warm Gulf waters, which could allow for some strengthening prior to landfall later Tuesday night.

We are monitoring Gordon closely as it could play a big role in central Indiana’s weather this weekend.

The latest forecast track brings the remnants of Gordon north to Missouri by Saturday afternoon. Computer models suggest that the low pressure area will then turn east and pass over central Indiana sometime Sunday. If that does happen, it will bring rain to the Hoosier state Sunday.

At this early stage, computer models are suggesting higher than normal rainfall for central Indiana Friday through Monday night. A two computer model average suggests 3.24″ of rain falling in Indianapolis. That is 771% the normal rainfall for the time period.

IF that amount of rain were to fall it would set a new record for rainfall September 7 through September 10. The current record is 3.18″ set in 1890.

It is early in the game to have strong confidence in these kind of rainfall projections, but it does look like we are breaking the pattern of high heat and humidity like we have had to open September.

There remains great uncertainty as to the track of the remnants so those with outdoor plans for the weekend should keep an eye on the forecast as it could, and likely will, change as we get closer to the weekend.