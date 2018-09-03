Woman hospitalized after SUV jumped median, crashed into motorcycle

Photo from scene on Septembe 3, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for a white SUV after they say it hit a motorcyclist and fled the scene.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

IMPD says a motorcycle was headed south on Southeastern Avenue. It was traveling around a turn near Sheridan Avenue when the SUV – headed in the opposite direction – missed the turn and jumped the median.

The SUV hit the back of the bike sending it into the grass and bushes.

Police say the SUV then drove away, but they aren’t sure which direction.

There were 2 people on the bike.  A female passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but her condition has since improved to “fair.”

Police say the SUV likely has front end damage on the driver’s side.

