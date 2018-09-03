‘Stranger Things’ corn maze opening in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – On a scale of 1 to 10, this new Indiana corn maze is definitely an 11!

The Stranger Things corn maze opens at Exploration Acres in Lafayette on September 14.

The maze is about the size of 15 football fields, and the available paths are over 10 miles long. It’s the largest attraction Exploration Acres has ever attempted.

The design includes familiar pictures from the show, including the main characters riding their bikes along the bottom.

Once the maze design was finalized, they used state-of-the-art GPS equipment to plant the field. “This year, new technology allowed us to plant the maze design like an inkjet printer— dropping seeds into the precise design we imagined,” Fitzgerald said.

The Stranger Things corn maze will stay open through October 28th.

Tim Fitzgerald, President and CEO of Exploration Acres, says he got the idea after binge-watching Stranger Things on Netflix.

In addition to the maze, Exploration Acres offers visitors several activities that are fun for the whole family, including an 11-acre pick-your-own pumpkin patch, fire pit rentals, and hay rides.

You get a discount if you purchase tickets online. They’re $9.50 for adults, $7 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and under.