New drive-in movie theater bringing taste of the past to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Terre Haute’s new drive-in movie theater is just about ready for business.

The Moon Lite Theater announced an opening date of Saturday, Sept. 22. The drive-in will show a double feature with classics Grease and American Graffiti, reports WTHI.

The business will host a car show that day from noon until 5 p.m. The concession stand will open at 12:30 p.m. The theater is located at 5048 N. Lafayette Ave. in Terre Haute. Customers will use their car stereos or portable radios to get digital sound from the movies.

Admission to the movies on Saturday will be free—and the owners are anticipating a large crowd. They’ve added an encore double feature for Sunday, Sept. 23.

After the opening weekend, the drive-in will show two first-run movies on Friday and Saturday nights. Admission is $8 for customers 13 and over and $4 for kids 6-12. Kids 5 and under get in free.

You’ll find all your movie theater staples at the concession stand, including popcorn, candy, hot dogs, fountain drinks and nachos. Other items include Slush Puppie slushies, cheeseburgers, pizza, corn dogs and giant pickles.

The drive-in is owned by KJB Theaters, which has theaters in Linton and Washington in Indiana as well as Paris, Illinois. The company also runs the Starlite Drive-In located in Bloomington. For more updates, visit the Moon Lite Drive-In’s Facebook page.