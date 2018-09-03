Labor Day morning water main break disrupts area on east side

Posted 10:24 am, September 3, 2018, by , Updated at 10:28AM, September 3, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It was not the kind of start residents and businesses were hoping for on Labor Day as a water main break at East Washington Street and Sheridan Drive brought out repair crews just after 7 a.m. Monday.

Officials were called to the area where they found the break had already caused a part of Sheridan Drive to become flooded.

After about 30 minutes, officials were able to turn off the water in the area before starting the repairs.

It is not known how many homes and businesses are affected with the break, which is expected to be fixed by late Monday afternoon. Street repairs and resurfacing will take place at a later time.

